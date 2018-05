Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A Camden County patrol car was involved in a two-car accident.

Teen In Critical Condition After Falling From Vine Street Expressway Overpass

The collision happened just before 2 a.m. Monday at Morgan Boulevard and South 9th Street in Camden.

So far, no word on injuries.

Washington Township Police Officer Performs C-Section To Deliver Fawn

But the crash is under investigation.