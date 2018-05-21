Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Around 8:15 p.m. Monday night, Jean Garnett heard the collision that is now the center of a hit-and-run investigation in Bristol Township.

She called 911 and ran to help a 32-year-old man lying near the intersection of State Road and Emily Road in Croydon.

“It was just this really big crash and bang,” Garnett said. “I just can’t believe it. To think people don’t care that much.”

She says her daughter, who lives next door, rendered aid to the victim, who police identified as John Sabatini.

Bristol Township Police Lt. Ralph Johnson says the driver of a red Dodge pickup truck never stopped after striking the man, who was riding a full-sized tricycle.

“I think there was significant amount of force enough that he should have known he hit someone. It was still light outside,” Lt. Johnson said.

Police have the mangled tricycle in evidence, along with pieces of the pickup truck’s shattered headlamp and side mirror, but they’re still searching for the driver.

“The fact that he didn’t stop knowing that person likely was seriously injured is very telling,” he said.

The victim, who was in critical condition with head injuries at Jefferson-Torresdale Trauma Center, is now in the care of his sister, authorities say.

Investigators are looking for a late 1990s early 2000s red Dodge pickup truck with a missing mirror and a broken headlamp. If you have any information, call Bristol Township police at 215-788-8289.