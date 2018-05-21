Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GREENWICH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — An off-duty New Jersey state trooper was killed in a fiery two-vehicle accident in Berks County on Sunday night.

Pennsylvania State Police say 30-year-old Brian McNally, a New Jersey state trooper and a Marine, was on his way back home to Bedminster, New Jersey, from a duty weekend in the reserves when the fatal accident occurred in Greenwich Township on Sunday around 6:30 p.m.

According to police, traffic was slowing due to an active construction zone on I-78, when McNally traveled from the left lane into the right lane and struck the rear end of the car driven by 33-year-old Nuritdin Juraev. McNally’s car and the trailer of the other vehicle then became engulfed in flames.

McNally was pronounced dead at the scene.

Juraev was transported to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital with minor injuries.