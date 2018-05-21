Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deadly hit-and-run crash in Southwest Philadelphia left one of the vehicles almost unrecognizable, and police are now searching for the driver of the other vehicle, a Kia minivan.

Philadelphia Resident, Rose Cohen Zoll, Celebrates 100th Birthday

The 29-year-old driver of a Mustang was killed, and a 26-year-old male passenger was critically injured in the collision.

Meghan Markle’s Bouquet Laid On Grave Of Unknown Warrior

It happened at 63rd Street and Passyunk Avenue before 2 a.m. Monday.

Police say the driver of the Kia took off on foot.