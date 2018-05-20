Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) – Some folks around the Philadelphia region gave up a chance to sleep in on Saturday just so they could watch the royal couple’s big moment.

It was crystal, silver, and fancy hats as members of the British Officers’ Club woke up early Saturday to watch the event at a breakfast party at the Merion Cricket Club.

“This is the closest we’re going to get to the royal wedding,” said British Officers’ Club member Sandy Oliver.

From regal to relax, the British Chip Shop in Haddonfield, New Jersey had a busy royal wedding watch party.

The restaurant’s owner, Gary Coleman, says the interest in the wedding is driving sales.

“This has been bigger than the first one because of Meghan, she’s American, biracial, so it’s really cool,” he said. “It’s more real life. It’s the way the world is now and customers love it.”

Watching the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was also family and pet affair at the London Grill in Fairmount.

More specifically it was BYOC — meaning bring your own corgi.

Carol Miller and her son Jack brought their corgi Hannah who got the royal treatment.

“Well she’s been eating biscuits and annoying the people at the restaurant so she’s been having a great morning,” says Jack Miller.

“We were thrilled that they were having this corgi party here and it’s a tradition in my family to watch the royal wedding,” says Carol Miller.

At the bar wearing a fancy floral dress, Jessica Galla treated herself to a royal brunch with eggs benedict and sparkling wine.

“I think I got really excited because we have an American Princess and I just wanted to come out and watch it,” says Galla, “I’m dressing up for them even though they won’t see me.”

Two stools away no one could miss Paul Rispher from Brighton, England who felt right at home wearing a bright Union Jack blazer at the bar.

“I mean if we were back in the UK we’d be having a party. We’d be doing exactly the same kind of thing we are doing here but it would be every bar,” says Ripsher.

Like the royal wedding itself, watch parties in the Philadelphia region offered a uniquely American and British affair.