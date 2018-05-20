Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office and the Paulsboro Police Department are investigating the death of a 19-year-old teenage boy.

Authorities arrived to the area of West New Street just before 1 p.m. Sunday for a reported fight involving knives.

Police found the victim suffering stab wounds to his body. He was transported to Inspira Medical Center in Woobury were he succumbed to his injuries.

A autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning to determine the cause and manner of his death.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office and the Paulsboro Police believe there are additional witnesses who may be able to assist with information regarding the circumstances of the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCPD Detective Michael Bielski at (856)649-9716 or Sgt. Kenneth Ridinger of the Paulsboro PD at (856)423-6222.