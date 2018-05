Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police believe an argument led to the shooting of a man in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

The man was shot Saturday night in the 300 block of Delphine Street.

Police were called just before 3 a.m.

They found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot to the chest.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.