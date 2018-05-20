Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are in custody Sunday night after a barricade situation in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police were called to the 2000 block of South Redfield Street just after 3 p.m. for an alleged armed robbery.

Witnesses told police the suspects then ran into a home on the 2000 block of South Salford Street, where they barricaded themselves inside.

Philadelphia Police Issue Warrant For Arrest Of DJ Jerez Coleman 

The stand-off with police ended just before 6 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch