ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Flaherty struck out a career-high 13 to earn his first major league win and Tyler O’Neill homered as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 on Sunday.

Making his ninth big league start, Flaherty (1-1) gave up just two hits and walked one in 7 2/3 dominant innings. He also singled in the third for his first hit.

O’Neill, who had three hits, homered for the second time in two games. His solo shot off Aaron Nola (6-2) in the sixth made it 3-1.

Matt Carpenter added three hits and Greg Garcia drove in two runs for St. Louis. Jordan Hicks got four outs to finish the two-hitter.

Rhys Hoskins homered off Flaherty for the Phillies, who lost for the second time in six games. Odubel Herrera went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts, ending his on-base streak at 45 games dating to last season.

Nola gave up a season-high four runs on seven hits over six innings. He struck out six, walked one and had a five-game winning streak snapped.

Garcia broke a 1-all tie with a run-scoring single in the fourth. He added a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

St. Louis improved to 17-7 against Philadelphia since the start of the 2015 season.

