PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not every day someone lives to celebrate a 100th birthday.

Life-long Philadelphia resident, Rose Cohen Zoll, hit that milestone Sunday.

Eyewitness News headed to Paul’s Run Senior Living Community in Bustleton for the 100th birthday bash.

Zoll’s advice for leading a long and happy life?

Take each day at a time and worry each day at a time.

