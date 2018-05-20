Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not every day someone lives to celebrate a 100th birthday.
Life-long Philadelphia resident, Rose Cohen Zoll, hit that milestone Sunday.
Eyewitness News headed to Paul’s Run Senior Living Community in Bustleton for the 100th birthday bash.
Zoll’s advice for leading a long and happy life?
Take each day at a time and worry each day at a time.