PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A multi-vehicle crash on the westbound ramp of I-76 to northbound Roosevelt Boulevard has caused police to close all lanes.

Police say a person was ejected from one of the vehicles involved in the accident.

A 40-year-old man is being taken to Temple, but it is not clear if he was the victim that was ejected from one of the vehicles.

Police and fire crews are still working to clear the accident.