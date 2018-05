Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Quadruplets from Michigan are celebrating an incredible milestone.

All four brothers graduated at the top of their class.

Tony, Patrick, Nick and Matthew Doyle were all accepted to Michigan State University and all four of them received scholarships.

The teens said one way they kept up their good grades was by constantly pushing one another to succeed.