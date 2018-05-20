Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The newly married Duke and Dutchess of Sussex are heading back to London Sunday.

A part of their wedding has already arrived at Westminster Abbey.

Meghan Markle’s wedding bouquet is now resting on the grave of the unknown warrior.

It’s a tradition that was started by the Queen’s mother after she married King George the Sixth in 1923.

She asked that her bouquet be left at the grave to honor her brother, who was killed during the first World War.