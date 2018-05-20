Filed Under:Local TV, Meghan Markle, royal wedding

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The newly married Duke and Dutchess of Sussex are heading back to London Sunday.

A part of their wedding has already arrived at Westminster Abbey.

Meghan Markle’s wedding bouquet is now resting on the grave of the unknown warrior.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 20: The Duchess of Sussex’s wedding bouquet is laid on the grave of the Unknown Warrior in the west nave of Westminster Abbey on May 20, 2018 in London, England, London. The resting place holds the remains of a First World War soldier who has come to symbolise the nation’s war dead. (Photo by Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It’s a tradition that was started by the Queen’s mother after she married King George the Sixth in 1923.

She asked that her bouquet be left at the grave to honor her brother, who was killed during the first World War.

