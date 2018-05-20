Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 20 people are hurt after a big explosion at a plant in Texas.

Multi-Vehicle Accident Closes All Lanes On I-76 Westbound

It happened Saturday in Pasadena, a city outside of Houston.

About 266 people were in the chemical plant when the fire suddenly started.

First responders say a broken valve leaked ethylene and sparked a flash fire that sent everyone running.

Those hospitalized suffered knee injuries and burns to the back.

Police: Man Hospitalized Following Shooting Outside Fishtown McDonald’s

Two people were hurt so badly, they had to be airlifted to the hospital.

Everyone is expected to survive.