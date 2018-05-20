Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 20 people are hurt after a big explosion at a plant in Texas.
It happened Saturday in Pasadena, a city outside of Houston.
About 266 people were in the chemical plant when the fire suddenly started.
First responders say a broken valve leaked ethylene and sparked a flash fire that sent everyone running.
Those hospitalized suffered knee injuries and burns to the back.
Two people were hurt so badly, they had to be airlifted to the hospital.
Everyone is expected to survive.