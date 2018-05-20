Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — First Lady Melania Trump is back at the White House Sunday morning following a kidney procedure.

First Lady Melania Trump Undergoes Kidney Surgery At Walter Reed Medical Center

She returned on Saturday and tweeted that she was feeling great and expressed gratitude to her care unit.

The First Lady had been staying at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center since last Monday when she had a kidney embolization procedure.

A sincere thank you to Walter Reed Medical Unit @WRBethesda & to all who have send good wishes & prayers! I am feeling great & look forward to getting back home @WhiteHouse soon. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 16, 2018

Trump had been experiencing an issue with her kidney that her office described as benign but requiring medical attention.

First Lady Melania Trump Hospitalized After ‘Successful’ Kidney Procedure

Her office says she had an issue with her kidney that was described as “Benign.”

President Trump also took to Twitter to say that his wife was feeling well.

Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melania is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2018

“Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes,” wrote President Trump.