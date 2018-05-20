Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  A Delta Air Lines jet skid off the runway at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Kentucky.

Seventy-two people were on Delta flight 33-59 Saturday afternoon when the plane ran off the runway into the grass.

There were no reports of injuries.

Airport officials apologized to customers that were affected by the incident in a statement on Twitter.

Heavy rain and low visibility may have been a factor.

“The pilot did a great job keeping us from sliding into the oncoming trees/intersection,” said a passenger aboard the plane.

The airport reported torrential rains around the time the plane skidded off the runway.

More than an inch of rain fell in under an hour.

