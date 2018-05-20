Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Delta Air Lines jet skid off the runway at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Kentucky.

Seventy-two people were on Delta flight 33-59 Saturday afternoon when the plane ran off the runway into the grass.

There were no reports of injuries.

Statement from Endeavor Air: Upon landing in Lexington, KY., Endeavor Air flight 3359 from Atlanta, operating as Delta Connection, turned off the active runway and came to a stop in the grassy area between taxiways A2 and A1. — Blue Grass Airport (@BGAirport) May 19, 2018

Airport officials apologized to customers that were affected by the incident in a statement on Twitter.

Continued Statement from Endeavor Air: Endeavor crew members made the decision to deplane customers through the main cabin door into the grass where buses took all on board to the terminal. We apologize to our customers impacted by this incident. — Blue Grass Airport (@BGAirport) May 19, 2018

Heavy rain and low visibility may have been a factor.

“The pilot did a great job keeping us from sliding into the oncoming trees/intersection,” said a passenger aboard the plane.

Update: So rescue thought about trying to pull us out, but the plane is definitely stuck in the mud. Don't think we are going anywhere for a bit. — Hobbs (@Rontao13) May 19, 2018

The airport reported torrential rains around the time the plane skidded off the runway.

More than an inch of rain fell in under an hour.

