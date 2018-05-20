Comments
More than an inch of rain fell in under an hour.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Delta Air Lines jet skid off the runway at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Kentucky.
Seventy-two people were on Delta flight 33-59 Saturday afternoon when the plane ran off the runway into the grass.
There were no reports of injuries.
Airport officials apologized to customers that were affected by the incident in a statement on Twitter.
Heavy rain and low visibility may have been a factor.
“The pilot did a great job keeping us from sliding into the oncoming trees/intersection,” said a passenger aboard the plane.
The airport reported torrential rains around the time the plane skidded off the runway.
