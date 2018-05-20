Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Patients and the doctors who cared for them reunited for a special celebration Sunday at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“The Center for Thoracic Insufficiency” hosted the annual party where patients got the chance to reconnect with the doctors who treated them for Thoracic Insufficiency Syndrome (TIS), a condition that involves chest wall deformities.

The patients and their families also enjoyed games, face painting, good food and some dancing.