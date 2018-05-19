Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The world’s largest high school rowing competition continues Saturday.

The Stotesbury Cup Regatta is on the Cooper River in South Jersey.

Organizers moved it from the traditional Schuylkill River in Philadelphia because of concerns about weather and safety.

Impending storms and other forecast-related issues have affected the rowing competition as well.

