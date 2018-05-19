Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The world’s largest high school rowing competition continues Saturday.

The Stotesbury Cup Regatta is on the Cooper River in South Jersey.

REGATTA ANNOUNCEMENT- Due to forecast storms this afternoon the schedule for finals has been condensed. We will run on 5’ centers. Online schedule is correct. https://t.co/0JHQWee26H — Stotesbury Cup (@StotesRegatta) May 19, 2018

Organizers moved it from the traditional Schuylkill River in Philadelphia because of concerns about weather and safety.

Impending storms and other forecast-related issues have affected the rowing competition as well.