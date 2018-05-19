Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Standout sophomore pitcher, and University of Houston commit, miraculously survived being shot in the head during Friday’s shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

Once Rome Shubert heard the gunshots, he started running. He told KHOU11, a CBS News Affiliate, it wasn’t until he was in the school parking lot that he noticed the blood pouring down his shoulders.

“I was like my head is hurting a little bit,” said Rome.

His mother, Sheri Shubert, said her son called her from the hospital to let her know he was okay.

When she arrived and was informed he had been shot in the head, she was confused.

“I was like how does your son get shot in the head, and is walking out and talking,” said Sheri.

Four hours after the shooting, Rome walked out of the hospital with a few bandages.

A gunshot wound to the head, and @rome_shubert17 is out of the hospital in just over 4 hours. His bandage is still fresh, but Rome says he never felt a thing. Only heard a loud ringing. More on his incredible will to survive tonight at 10.#khou11 #prayersforsantafe pic.twitter.com/6CaRGb2OFu — Levi Ismail (@LeviIsmailKHOU) May 18, 2018

Shubert says the shooter was wearing a trench coat with a pistol in his hand and what he thinks was a shotgun strapped across his chest.

It’s a true miracle that the bullet didn’t hit any major arteries.

Once out of the hospital, Rome tweeted telling everyone how grateful and blessed he was that his life was spared.

I’m so greatful and blessed that god spared me life today. Today I was shot in the back of the head but i am completely okay and stable. — Romeshubert❄️ (@rome_shubert17) May 18, 2018

Twelve hours prior to the shooting, the sophomore University of Houston commit, pitched a gem for his high school baseball game.

“Six innings, 11 strike outs an 0 earned runs,” said Shubert.

While he is grateful his life was spared, his thoughts and prayers are with those are weren’t as lucky.