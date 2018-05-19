Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Odubel Herrera homered and Jorge Alfaro drove in the go-ahead run to propel the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-6 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

Alfaro was scratched with right knee soreness after originally being in the lineup. He was removed from Friday night’s game with soreness in the knee. Alfaro pinch hit for Andrew Knapp in the eighth inning and knocked a single up the middle to drive in Scott Kingery.

Greg Holland (0-2) surrendered two runs while getting just two outs.

Herrera extended his streak of reaching base to 45 consecutive games with his third inning home run.

Rhys Hoskins’ Home Run Drought Shouldn’t Be A Concern—Yet

Tommy Hunter (1-0) was initially in line for the loss after allowing an RBI double to Matt Carpenter in the seventh inning. Carpenter drove in Tommy Pham with a double off Hunter to give the Cardinals a 6-5 lead in the seventh inning.

Seranthony Dominguez pitched two perfect innings for his first career save.

Tyler O’Neill tied the game 5-5 when he hit his first career home run off Luis Garcia in the sixth inning.

Zach Eflin surrendered four runs on three hits in 4 2/3 innings before departing after a 44-minute rain delay.

John Gant allowed five runs on four hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)