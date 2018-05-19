Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ahead of the Royal Wedding, the Philadelphia Eagles teased a first look of the Royal Wedding’s groom, Prince Harry.

However, the photo jokingly featured Eagles’ quarterback and fan favorite, Carson Wentz.

The two men, famous for very different reasons, do strike a remarkably similar appearance.

The Super Bowl champions tweeted “EXCLUSIVE: First look at Prince Harry before today’s Royal Wedding.”

The tweet garnered a lot of attention continuing the excitement of the Royal Wedding.