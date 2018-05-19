Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HAVANA, Cuba (CBS/CNN) — Investigators are going through the wreckage of a plane that crashed in Cuba, killing more than 100 people.

The aging Boeing 737, with 110 people aboard, was on its way from Havana to eastern Cuba, when it went down just moments after takeoff.

Five crew members on board were Mexican nationals, according to Mexico’s Civil Aviation Authority. Global Airline, which operated the flight, said there were six crew members, all Mexican nationals.

The nearly 40-year-old Boeing 737-200 was owned by the Mexican airline Aerolíneas Damojh and leased to Cubana de Aviacion, the Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement. The charter flight “suffered a failure” and crashed about six miles from the airport.

Search and rescue personnel descended on the area — with some residents helping — as firefighters tried to extinguish the flames, according to photos and video from the scene.

Amazingly, three people survived.

It’s Cuba’s worst aviation disaster in three decades, and its third major air accident since 2010.

