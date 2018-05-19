Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

LONDON (CNN) – Meghan Markle’s ring has been made from a piece of Welsh gold gifted to her by the Queen, and Prince Harry’s will be a platinum band with a textured finish, CNN understands.

The couple has chosen Cleave and Company to make their wedding bands. The rings will be carried to St. George’s Chapel by Prince Harry’s brother, William, the Duke of Cambridge, as best man.

Cleave and Company made Markle’s engagement ring in 2017.

The tradition of the royal family using Welsh gold for wedding rings began in 1923 with the Queen Mother, then later Queen Elizabeth, Princess Margaret, Princes Anne and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Other members of the royal family with Welsh gold wedding rings include Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

