Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HAWAII (CBS) — Fast-moving lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes.

Philadelphia Eagles Tease Royal Wedding First Look Photo Of Carson Wentz

With no other way out, helicopters airlifted four people.

For those of you watching the live-stream video of the eruption now, you are seeing Fissure 20. Activity is producing an active lava flow. https://t.co/aCsJoaThog — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) May 19, 2018

More cracks have opened in the ground, blasting red-hot lava and dangerous gas into the air.

Jackknifed Truck Blocks 2 Lanes On Ben Franklin Bridge

Another fissure surfaced in Leilani Estates, where roughly 2000 residents have been forced to leave.

Police, firefighters, and National Guard troops are stopping people from entering Hawaii’s big island.