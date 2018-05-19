Comments
HAWAII (CBS) — Fast-moving lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes.
With no other way out, helicopters airlifted four people.
More cracks have opened in the ground, blasting red-hot lava and dangerous gas into the air.
Another fissure surfaced in Leilani Estates, where roughly 2000 residents have been forced to leave.
Police, firefighters, and National Guard troops are stopping people from entering Hawaii’s big island.