BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 19: Justify #7 ridden by jockey Mike Smith wins the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 19, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kentucky Derby champion, Justify, continues his race for the Triple Crown after winning the 143rd Preakness Stakes.

The Preakness is the second race in the quest for the Triple Crown.

Justify is racing to be the 13th Triple Crown winner.

The final race is on Saturday June 9th at the Belmont Stakes.