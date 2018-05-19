Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A three-year-old child is rushed to the hospital Saturday evening after falling into a manure pit.

The accident happened in Honey Brook, Chester County.

Rescue teams were called to the 3000 block of Horseshoe Pike just before 6:30.

CBS3 Eyewitness news was told the child did not become submerged in the manure pit and crews were able to pull him out.

He is expected to be okay.