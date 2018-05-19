Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — We may be an ocean away from England, but that hasn’t dampened the local interest in the royal wedding.

“This is the closest we’re going to get to the royal wedding,” said British Officers’ Club member Sandy Oliver, who woke up early Saturday to watch the event at a breakfast party at the Merion Cricket Club.

“I love them. I don’t know. It’s like they’re my second family,” she said of the monarchy.

Her husband Jeremy is British and believes this isn’t just a celebration of a marriage but the mark of a cultural shift in the monarchy.

“I think the American bride is emblematic of how society has changed and how the royal family has embraced that,” he said.

Others at a viewing party at the British Chip Shop in Haddonfield, New Jersey agreed.

“I love it, that there’s just a little bit more diversity in the royal family now, I think it’s amazing,” said Denise Cotten, who was born in England.

The restaurant’s owner, Gary Coleman, says the interest in the wedding is driving sales.

“This has been bigger than the first one because of Meghan, she’s American, biracial, so it’s really cool,” he said. “It’s more real life. It’s the way the world is now and customers love it.”