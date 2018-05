Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) headquarters was rocking in the Northeast section of the city Saturday night.

The organization hosted its 22nd annual police survivors benefit.

Proceeds from this fundraiser go to the families of Philadelphia police officers who have been injured or killed in the line of duty.

In addition to the music, there was plenty of food and a silent auction.