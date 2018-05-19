Filed Under:Local TV
credit: CBS3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Camden County Police Department is searching for information on a missing adult from Lumberton, New Jersey.

Steven Charles Tyson Jr., 28, was reported missing in Camden Saturday.

credit: cbs3

He is described as a white male, six feet tall, 160 pounds, with light brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen at the Walter Rand Transportation Center wearing a dark gray sweatshirt with a yellow Batman symbol, dark jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CCPD tip line at (856) 757-7042.

 

