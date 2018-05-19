Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Minnesota high school student is proving to her classmates, and her bowling teammates that a disability does not define you.

Ana Younker-Zimmerman was born without any arms, the result of a birth defect.

Jeffrey Lurie Checks Out Grease Poles Competition At The Italian Market Festival

Despite some physical challenges, she’s always been an athlete.

After trying several adaptive sports, she says she wanted to challenge herself, so she joined a bowling team.