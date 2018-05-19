Watch Live
  • WPSG News at 10 PM
    10:00 PM - 10:35 PM
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Minnesota high school student is proving to her classmates, and her bowling teammates that a disability does not define you.

Ana Younker-Zimmerman was born without any arms, the result of a birth defect.

Jeffrey Lurie Checks Out Grease Poles Competition At The Italian Market Festival 

Despite some physical challenges, she’s always been an athlete.

After trying several adaptive sports, she says she wanted to challenge herself, so she joined a bowling team.

ana younker zimmerman Teen Without Arms Bowls Over Barriers In Minnesota

credit: cbs3

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch