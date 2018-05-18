PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Michael Jordan of Delaware is lighting it up.

Donte DiVincenzo is turning heads at the NBA Scouting Combine.

The Villanova star says if he’s projected to go in the first round, he’ll stay in the draft.

Meanwhile, his teammate, freshman Omari Spellman is going through the process as well.

He was dynamic during the Wildcats title run.

The power forward talked about his experience today.

“Coach just told me to be myself and just do the things that I do well, which is complete, defend rebounds and play together with my teammates,” said Spellman.