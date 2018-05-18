Watch Live
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Michael Jordan of Delaware is lighting it up.

Donte DiVincenzo is turning heads at the NBA Scouting Combine.

The Villanova star says if he’s projected to go in the first round, he’ll stay in the draft.

BOSTON, MA – MARCH 25: Omari Spellman #14 of the Villanova Wildcats high fives Donte DiVincenzo #10 during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament East Regional at TD Garden on March 25, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, his teammate, freshman Omari Spellman is going through the process as well.

He was dynamic during the Wildcats title run.

The power forward talked about his experience today.

“Coach just told me to be myself and just do the things that I do well, which is complete, defend rebounds and play together with my teammates,” said Spellman.

