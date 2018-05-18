Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a while since Rhys Hoskins has hit a home run. The last time the Phils’ left fielder homered was on May 5, a two-run shot that provided the winning difference in the Phillies’ 3-1 victory at Washington.

Hoskins has a total of three homers so far in 137 at-bats, which is far off the pace of his 18 homers in 170 at-bats last season.

Hoskins’ power shortage may alarm some, though two areas should ease that: one, the Phillies are winning. They’re 25-16, the second-best record in the National League, tied with Pittsburgh, and sit a half-a-game out of first place in the NL East. Secondly, Hoskins is still doing all of the things he normally does, like being selective with the pitches he swings at, being patient at the plate and forcing pitchers to throw more.

Hoskins also has a .401 on-base percentage, has walked 30 times in 137 ABs, which may exceed the 37 walks he received over 170 at-bats in 2017.

More importantly, Hoskins, it seems, isn’t pressing or doing things to alter his swing. He’s staying with his routine, remaining consistent and concentrating on the things he’s doing well.

Just as important, right now, Hoskins’ power has been relied on to carry the offense. The Phillies have been fortunate to get contributions from almost someone different every night, as in their 6-2 win at St. Louis on Thursday, when Carlos Santana and Pedro Florimon homered, or in their 4-1 win at Baltimore, when Cesar Hernandez blasted a shot.

For now, the Phillies haven’t had to rely solely on Hoskins as a power source. For now, it’s a team that’s been getting good production from many, as Hoskins finds his home run swing.

For now, there is no need to blare the alarm sirens.

Hoskins will return.