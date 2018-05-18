PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect wanted in the shooting death of a woman in North Philadelphia.

Police say they are searching for 21-year-old Khaleem Martin who is wanted in the death of 25-year-old Amber Therese Jackson. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Martin’s arrest and conviction.

Police say officers responded to a shooting on the 1500 block of West Oakdale Street on Wednesday around 5:15 p.m.

Officers found Jackson on the second floor of a residence with a gunshot wound to the head.

Martin is described as 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and black pants. His last known address is on the 2300 block of North Fairhill.

Police consider Martin armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts are asked to call police at 215-686-3334.