PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a vehicle on Roosevelt Boulevard, Thursday night.

Police say the victim was hit around 10:30 p.m. while crossing the Boulevard, near Bustleton Avenue.

The 24-year-old victim died at the scene. The driver told investigators the victim walked right out into traffic.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

“The driver remained at the scene. He did not seem to be impaired. He had a driver’s license and registration, so at this time it appears to be just a tragic accident,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police say it is unlikely that the driver will face charges.