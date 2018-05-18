A mock \"ecstasy\" lab for teaching purposes at the new National Clandestine Laboratory Training and Research Facility December 5, 2008 at the DEA Training Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Since 1987, DEA has trained over 19,000 officials to operate safely in clandestine laboratories which are commonly referred to as meth labs. According to the National Clandestine Laboratory Database, since 1999 there have been 106,681 reported incidents in the United States involving contaminated meth laboratory sites. AFP PHOTO/TIM SLOAN (Photo credit should read TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Images) Photo by TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Images

PITTSTON, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Police say a 26-year-old Pennsylvania woman who is suspected of running a mobile meth lab is in custody.

Authorities say they stopped Marie Salerno for running a red light in Duryea around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers found an active methamphetamine lab in the front passenger side of her truck, and the street was shut down for a short time while the state police Clandestine Lab team helped remove items from her car.

Police say Salerno initially gave a fake name and appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic.

She is facing several charges, including operating a meth lab, risking catastrophe and drug trafficking.

Salerno is currently being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.

No attorney information is available.

