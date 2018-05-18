BREAKING: 5-Alarm Fire Rips Through North Philadelphia Warehouse
By Cleve Bryan
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey, Rowan University

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Families of missing persons are encouraged to attend an event called “Missing in New Jersey” this Saturday at Rowan University.

The event from 1-5 p.m. at the student center is aimed at lending support and new resources to families of missing persons.

New Jersey State Police will help people create DNA profiles that may be useful in identifying a missing person through NAMUS the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System Database.

63188372cd134d79ae6bef2226d939ff State Police Inviting Public To Missing In New Jersey Event At Rowan University

Credit: CBS3

“Technologies that weren’t available potentially when the missing person went missing are available today and we want to take advantage of those technologies and take advantage of the family support,” says NJSP Detective Sgt. Joel Trella from the Missing Persons Unit.

Officials say the event is not limited to New Jersey residents and any DNA collected will not be used for any purposes other than identifying missing people.

Last May, state police held a first “Missing NJ” event at Rutgers University creating 20 DNA profiles and had a success story.

Tammy Csaszar and her mother Christina Generoso submitted DNA to find their Tammy’s brother Jason Grabert, who they hadn’t heard from since January 2010.

a8205ab1ee884b268ee042bbdbbba4ac State Police Inviting Public To Missing In New Jersey Event At Rowan University

Credit: CBS3

“They walked me through the process they spent a considerable amount of time with us,” says Csaszar from Howell.

After sending their DNA to the University of North Texas for processing and running it through the NAMUS database, NJSP got a notification there was a match.

Jason’s remains had been found in Florida in December of 2010 and remained unidentified for about 7 years.

“We have closure but we don’t have my son. He’s home, but not the way I would have liked it,” says Jason’s mother Christina Generoso.

Right now there are more than 1,000 long unsolved missing persons cases in New Jersey and about 320 unidentified human remains.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch