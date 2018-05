PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A raging multi-alarm fire broke out at a warehouse in North Philadelphia on Friday evening.

4th alarm at 21st & Lippincott — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) May 18, 2018

Crews are battling the four-alarm blaze on the 2100 block of Lippincott Avenue.

Video from Chopper 3 shows flames shooting from the roof of the building. The fire has caused a partial collapse.

Riders on the train took to social media as they passed the blaze.

Witnessing North Philly factory fire from the train pic.twitter.com/WyDaHdnEg4 — Desiree (@desiejj) May 18, 2018

Insane factory fire in North Philly. From my view on the train. pic.twitter.com/wQzyhUniLp — Rachel Beecher (@rachbeeeech) May 18, 2018

My brother-in-law just sent me this video from his train passing by North Philly #warehousefire @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/CZzfJLF01r — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 18, 2018

There have been no reported injuries.

