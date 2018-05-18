Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PAOLI, Pa. (CBS) — From Windsor, England, to the Delaware Valley, many people all over the world are waiting to watch as an American actress marries into the royal family.

About a billion people around the world watched the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton back in 2011.

In less than 24 hours, just as many people, if not more, are expected to watch the next royal wedding between Britain’s Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.

Capitalizing on the excitement over the royal wedding, many venues around the region are hosting British-themed watch parties.

“I was surprised how we quickly picked up a lot of reservations,” said Maxime Bonviosoin with the Sofitel Hotel in Center City, Philadelphia.

The Sofitel has more that 60 people signed up to wake-up at 7 a.m. and watch the royal wedding in the hotel’s restaurant. Of course, guests will watch the wedding there while sipping tea and eating a traditional British breakfast.

“I think this wedding is a sign of the times. You know, this is an American bride. This is a multi-racial bride. This is a royal family. This is how America is trending, and the world is trending,” said Deborah Van Cleve who owns Van Cleve Bridal boutique in Paoli.

Van Cleve is also hosting a royal wedding watch party in her shop. However, she’s turned the excitement around the royal wedding into a charity-benefiting event.

Her watch party is free, but guests are just asked to bring a dress as a donation.

“The charity is Wings for Success, which provides professional clothing to women,” added Abby McGrath, a manager at the bridal boutique.

The royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are requesting charitable donations or charitable acts instead of wedding gifts, so the gesture by the boutique in Chester County is fitting.