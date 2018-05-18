Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Bristol Township are searching for the driver who they say struck a man on a tricycle on Monday night.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of State Road and Emily Avenue in Croydon.

Police say a 32-year-old man was riding his tricycle when he was struck by the driver of a red Dodge Ram pickup truck. The driver then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he’s listed in critical condition.

Police describe the pickup truck as a full-size red Dodge Ram 1500.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 267-812-3089