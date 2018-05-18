Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The video of Edward Archer approaching Officer Jesse Hartnett’s police cruiser and firing multiple rounds directly into the car remains hard to watch.

Amazingly, Hartnett chased down Archer, returning fire.

“In this case, there’s no questioning what happened. It was on video. Because it was on video that almost made it even more horrific.”

But at every turn Officer Hartnett has been a shining example of bravery, chasing the suspect while bleeding from gunshot wounds, enduring multiple surgeries to heal his injuries and testifying against the very man who tried to kill him.

“During the trial, especially having the mock vehicle inside the courtroom, behind my back, within a foot or so of me and reliving those moments, it was really emotional.”

Police officers accept their jobs are dangerous but no one expects to be ambushed for just wearing the uniform.

His resilience in the face of attack is astounding.

Even Archer’s defense attorney acknowledged Hartnett’s incredible response.

“I think we’re all grateful Officer Hartnett survived and I think if the evidence showed anything, it showed Officer Hartnett is probably the bravest man alive.”

For that, Officer Jesse Hartnett gets three cheers.