NEW YORK (CBS) — A New York couple finds an old safe filled with $52,000 worth of cash, diamonds and gold in their backyard.
The homeowners initially thought it was an electrical box, but got a closer look after completing some yard work.
It turns out the safe was stolen from their neighbor during a burglary seven years ago.
The couple returned it, much to their neighbor’s surprise.
At the time, they were told by police it would likely never be recovered.