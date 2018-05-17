Watch Live
  • KYW News at 11 PM
    11:00 PM - 11:40 PM
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBS) — A New York couple finds an old safe filled with $52,000 worth of cash, diamonds and gold in their backyard.

Hospitalized High School Student Attends Graduation Thanks To Robot

The homeowners initially thought it was an electrical box, but got a closer look after completing some yard work.

money in backyard Tens Of Thousands In Stolen Cash, Diamonds Found In Safe In Couple’s Backyard

Credit: (CBS3)

It turns out the safe was stolen from their neighbor during a burglary seven years ago.

The couple returned it, much to their neighbor’s surprise.

At the time, they were told by police it would likely never be recovered.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch