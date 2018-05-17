Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBS) — A New York couple finds an old safe filled with $52,000 worth of cash, diamonds and gold in their backyard.

The homeowners initially thought it was an electrical box, but got a closer look after completing some yard work.

It turns out the safe was stolen from their neighbor during a burglary seven years ago.

The couple returned it, much to their neighbor’s surprise.

At the time, they were told by police it would likely never be recovered.