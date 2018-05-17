Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A couple of suspected burglars were caught in the act overnight trying to break into a high school in West Philadelphia.

It happened early Thursday morning at the Mastery Charter School on 53rd and Warren Streets.

Police say they recovered several items, including a cash box that contained cell phones.

Investigators plan to fingerprint the suspects.

They think they may be responsible for several other recent break-ins in the area.