Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A police officer shot a dog that attacked a woman in the Frankford section of Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the 4600 block of Penn Street where a 25-year-old woman suffered multiple bites during a dog attack.

Police say an officer shot the dog at least once. The dog’s condition is not known.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.