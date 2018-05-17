Watch Live
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway to determine how cocaine ended up in the backpack of a kindergarten student.

A 6-year-old girl found a baggie of the drug in a classmate’s backpack at Hardy Williams Mastery Charter School on Wednesday.

Hardy Williams Mastery Charter School

Credit: CBS3

Police say the girl put the packet in her mouth because she thought it was sugar, but the bag did not break.

It’s not clear how the cocaine ended up in the boy’s backpack.

Authorities don’t believe it came from his home.

