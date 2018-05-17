Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

LONDON (CNN) – Meghan Markle has confirmed that her father, Thomas Markle, will not attend the royal wedding this Saturday.

Her comments come after days of confusion over whether he would attend, after reports that he underwent heart surgery.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” Meghan Markle said in a statement Thursday.

“I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

