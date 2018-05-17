Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A suspect has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times in the Philadelphia’s Powelton Village neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after noon at 31st and Spring Garden Streets.

Police say the man was stabbed several times on the chest and upper arm.

He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in an unstable condition.

The suspect had fled the scene but was later apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

No other injuries were reported.

