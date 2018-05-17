Watch Live
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A hospitalized high school student in Alabama was able to attend graduation thanks to a robot.

Cynthia Pettway’s high school teamed up with the hospital to get her to the ceremony.

robot graduation Hospitalized High School Student Attends Graduation Thanks To Robot

Credit: (CBS3)

They used the robot, equipped with an Ipad, to live stream her face on the device as it rolled across the stage.

Pettway attended night classes to earn her diploma.

