Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A hospitalized high school student in Alabama was able to attend graduation thanks to a robot.

Philadelphia’s Amazon HQ2 Bid Draws Attention Of Businesses

Cynthia Pettway’s high school teamed up with the hospital to get her to the ceremony.

They used the robot, equipped with an Ipad, to live stream her face on the device as it rolled across the stage.

‘I Don’t Want To Believe They Were Sexual’: Says Wife Whose Husband Fled To Mexico With Allentown Teen

Pettway attended night classes to earn her diploma.