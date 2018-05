HATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A man has died after authorities say he became trapped underneath a lawn tractor in Hatfield Township.

It happened around 4:35 p.m. in the 1400 block of Orvilla Road.

Responding officers say they found a 61-year-old man lying partially underneath the tractor. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.