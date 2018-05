Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The formal dedication for a mural honoring legendary CBS News journalist Ed Bradley has been postponed due to weather.

The dedication ceremony, which was set to take place this Saturday, will now take place on Saturday, June 16.

The mural is located at Belmont and Wyalusing Avenues in West Philadelphia, near where Bradley grew up.

Bradley spent 26 years as a correspondent for “60 Minutes.”