PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just when you thought this underdog couldn’t top himself, Jason Kelce might be immortalized as the greatest legend in Philadelphia Eagles history.

During a recent appearance on “Desus & Mero” on Viceland, Jason’s brother Travis told the hosts of the hit program that Jason got a Rolex with an engraved underdog mask.

“He got the mask engraved in the rollie,” Travis said. “I the thing is my brother…he’s like a caveman. So for him to come out of nowhere with a rollie , I was just like, ‘What?'”

If the Eagles repeat as champions, Kelce may think to add another one to his watch collection.